Get it while the gettin’ is good! Hurricane Harvey has gas pumps running dry

HOUSTON — Harvey's getting close folks; there are no two ways about it! If you haven't topped off the gas tank just yet, you might find a lot of pumps out of service.

NewsFix took a trip around the city to local stations and found folks near Pearland taking extra precautions. Not only filling up cars, but gas cans and generators as well. And if you ask some of them, finding fuel wasn't easy.

Oil rigs out in the Gulf have already shut down, sending a ripple effect to pumps around the country. We could see prices rise an extra five to 15 cents until Hurricane Harvey moves through.

So if you need gas -- hey even if you don't -- go on and get it while the 'getting' is good.