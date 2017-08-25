‘Go home, Harvey,’ residents write messages for hurricane

(CNN) — Residents in the path of Hurricane Harvey are venting over how they feel about the looming storm through messages left on their boarded-up homes and businesses.

“Go home, Harvey,” read the message on Brittany Fowler’s door in Corpus Christi, Texas. “You’re drunk!”

Fowler, who is a firefighter, said her family boarded up her house to prepare for Harvey. Because she’s a first responder, she’s staying behind.

“Kiss off Harvey,” read another with letters meticulously assembled in tape at another Texas home.

A skate and surfboard board shop in Port Aransas, Texas, had a concise message: “Harvey sucks.”

“I don’t need a Harvey,” read another sign. “Harvey” appeared to be painted over the words, “Rita,” which was a deadly hurricane in 2005 that made landfall in Louisiana and Texas.

Hurricane Harvey is expected to bringing as many as 35 inches of rainfall, destructive waves and flood waters, the National Hurricane Center said.

Forecasters say Harvey is on track to become a Category 3 hurricane with winds of at least 111 mph by the time it hits the middle Texas coast later Friday or early Saturday.

One sign struck a more defiant tone: “We ready Harvey.”

