× Gov. Abbott requests presidential disaster declaration in wake of Hurricane Harvey

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter Friday to President Donald Trump requesting Presidential Disaster Declaration as Hurricane Harvey is set to make landfall.

The office said the state is expected to see life-threatening and record-setting flooding from rain and storm surge in areas hardest hit by Harvey. The hurricane was classified as a Category 3 storm around 2 p.m. Friday.

If granted by the president, this request will provide individual Assistance, Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation to Texas counties in the affected areas. This request also allows the Governor to request assistance for additional counties after damage assessments are made. The request will provide Texas with the necessary resources to respond to the severity and magnitude of Hurricane Harvey in order to help save lives and to protect property, public health and safety, or to lessen or avert the threat of a disaster.

“Granting this request will provide Texans the additional resources needed to protect themselves, their property and rebuild their lives if necessary after Hurricane Harvey,” Abbott said. “I spoke with President Trump yesterday and am confident that he will move quickly to grant this request and provide the people of Texas with everything they need to recover from this storm. I want to continue to encourage Texans to take this threat seriously, heed warnings from local officials, and do all they can to prepare as the state of Texas works to ensure we are in the best position to respond to urgent needs following this storm.”

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.