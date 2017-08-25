× Help with Hurricane Harvey: Governor Abbott suspends Hotel Occupancy Tax

AUSTIN – Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation Friday suspending statewide both the state and local Hotel and Motel Occupancy Tax for relief-effort personnel and victims of the storm. The suspension will last 14 days from the day Abbott issued his 30-countywide Disaster Declaration.

“There is no doubt that Hurricane Harvey is creating a temporary housing emergency in the state of Texas,” said Abbott. “The state of Texas has a duty to ensure we are offering as much relief as possible to the victims, first responders, and relief-effort personnel, of this terrible storm. Reducing the cost of hotel accommodations is one part of that process. Those who have taken safety precautions by evacuating need not to be struggling with the cost of shelter during this already difficult time.”

Earlier Friday, Abbott sent a letter to President Donald J. Trump asking for a Presidential Disaster Declaration, which would allow victims to received additional resources during the recovery and rebuilding efforts in the coming days and weeks.

For the latest safety, shelter, and evacuation information on Hurricane Harvey, please visit the Texas Governor’s website.