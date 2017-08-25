Hurricane Harvey resources: Where to find help
HOUSTON – As Hurricane Harvey barrels toward the Texas coast, and long after its gone, many citizens will be looking for help for a number of things, depending on how hard areas were hit and total losses.
Here is a list of resources of where to find help:
American Red Cross:
People can find a shelter by visiting redcross.org or by downloading the free Red Cross Emergency App. The Emergency App also puts real time information about the storm and hurricane safety tips at your fingertips. The app is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.
- Find an open shelter
- Visit Hurricanes.gov for the latest on the storm.
- Visit www.ready.gov or www.listo.gov (Spanish) for tips on how to prepare for and stay safe during hurricanes and flooding.
- Flood Safety Info
- Visit the FEMA Social Hub for updates from official emergency management social media accounts.
- Download the FEMA Mobile App to receive alerts from the National Weather Service, get safety and survival tips, customize your emergency checklist, find your local shelter, and upload your disaster photos to help first responders.
- Reduce the Risk of Flood
Social Media Accounts
@FEMA_Brock – Administrator Brock Long
@FEMAspox – Deputy Director of Public Affairs Eileen Lainez
Texas Offices of Emergency Management:
- Aransas County Emergency Management
- City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management
- Bee County Emergency Management
- Brazoria County Emergency Management
- Calhoun County Emergency Management
- Chambers County Emergency Management
- Colorado County Emergency Management
- DeWitt County Emergency Management
- Fayette County Emergency Management
- Fort Bend County Emergency Management
- Galveston County Emergency Management
- Goliad County Emergency Management
- Gonzales County Emergency Management
- Harris County Homeland Security and Emergency Management
- Jackson County Emergency Management
- Jefferson County Emergency Management
- Jim Wells County Emergency Management
- Karnes County Emergency Management
- Kleberg County Emergency Management
- Lavaca County Emergency Management
- Liberty County Emergency Management
- City of Live Oak Emergency Management
- Matagorda County Emergency Management
- Nueces County Emergency Management
- Refugio County Emergency Management
- San Patricio County Emergency Management
- Victoria City/County Emergency Management
- Waller County Emergency Management
- City of Wharton Emergency Management
- Wilson County Emergency Management
National Flood Insurance Program:
National Flood Insurance Program flood policies will cover up to $1,000 in reasonable expenses incurred to protect your insured property, and up to $1,000 to move your insured property away from a flood or imminent danger of a flood.
WHAT IS ELIGIBLE?
EXPENSES TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY
- Sandbags (including the sand to fill them)
- Fill to create temporary levees
- Water pumps
- Plastic sheeting and lumber used in connection with any of these items listed above
- Labor – a policyholder may claim labor, including their own or a family member’s labor, at the federal minimum wage. Labor charged by a professional may also be reimbursed
EXPENSES TO MOVE YOUR PROPERTY TO SAFETY
- Up to $1,000 for the reasonable expense to move your insured property in order to protect from flood, or the imminent danger of flood.
- Keep copies of all receipts and a record of the time spent performing the work. They should be submitted to your insurance adjuster when you file a claim for reimbursement.
Call your insurance agent, or the NFIP Referral Center at 1-800-427-4661, to learn more about what your policy may cover.