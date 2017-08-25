× Hurricane Harvey resources: Where to find help

HOUSTON – As Hurricane Harvey barrels toward the Texas coast, and long after its gone, many citizens will be looking for help for a number of things, depending on how hard areas were hit and total losses.

Here is a list of resources of where to find help:

American Red Cross:

People can find a shelter by visiting redcross.org or by downloading the free Red Cross Emergency App. The Emergency App also puts real time information about the storm and hurricane safety tips at your fingertips. The app is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

Social Media Accounts

@fema

@femaregion6

FEMA on Facebook

@FEMA_Brock – Administrator Brock Long

@FEMAspox – Deputy Director of Public Affairs Eileen Lainez

Texas Offices of Emergency Management:

National Flood Insurance Program:

National Flood Insurance Program flood policies will cover up to $1,000 in reasonable expenses incurred to protect your insured property, and up to $1,000 to move your insured property away from a flood or imminent danger of a flood.

WHAT IS ELIGIBLE?

EXPENSES TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY

Sandbags (including the sand to fill them)

Fill to create temporary levees

Water pumps

Plastic sheeting and lumber used in connection with any of these items listed above

Labor – a policyholder may claim labor, including their own or a family member’s labor, at the federal minimum wage. Labor charged by a professional may also be reimbursed

EXPENSES TO MOVE YOUR PROPERTY TO SAFETY

Up to $1,000 for the reasonable expense to move your insured property in order to protect from flood, or the imminent danger of flood.

Keep copies of all receipts and a record of the time spent performing the work. They should be submitted to your insurance adjuster when you file a claim for reimbursement.

Call your insurance agent, or the NFIP Referral Center at 1-800-427-4661, to learn more about what your policy may cover.