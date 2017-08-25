Hurricane Harvey strengthens to Category 2

HOUSTON- Hurricane Harvey has strengthened to a Category 2 storm this morning as it inched closer to the central coast of Texas.

According the 6 a.m. advisory from the National Weather Service, the storm will intensify due to movement blooming around the eye of its appearance.

A Hurricane Wind Warning has been issued for the Texas coast from Port Mansfield to Sargent.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of southeast Texas through Monday morning excluding Madison, Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity counties.

Hurricane Hunters are finding pressure values as low as 952 mb while penetrating through the eyewall, and surveying the center of the system. Exterior tropical rain bands from Harvey have started to move onshore this morning across the coast of southeast Texas.

