× Hurricane Harvey tips: How to prepare livestock before the storm

HOUSTON — When you know there is a storm coming, it’s best to prepare everything you possibly can to reduce the chance of injury to your livestock or pets. Here are some storm safety tips you can follow to prepare for a thunderstorm, tropical storm or other severe weather.

Secure Livestock and Animals

Know what you will do with your cattle, horses, goats, sheep, chickens, rabbits, llamas, and other livestock before the storm hits. Like humans, animals are susceptible to injury and death caused by flying debris, flooding, and exposure to severe weather. Here are some tips for keeping your livestock safe during and after a storm:

If you plan to move livestock, make arrangements as soon as possible after learning of the approaching storm. Owners of large animals should not attempt an out-of-county evacuation unless they leave at least three days before the storm.

If large livestock can’t be evacuated, turn them loose in larger pastures or pens on high ground with some solid shelter or tall brush and large trees for cover. Livestock should never remain in a closed barn. If the barn is damaged by wind, the animals could be injured or killed.

Keep livestock feed, hay, horse tack, animal medicine, and other livestock supplies stored in locations that will withstand rising water and high wind.

Have enough livestock feed on hand for at least a week, and the same amount of water – up to 150 gallons per horse or bovine.

Stock up on basic veterinary supplies. Including: bandages, topical antibiotics, ropes, and halters for restraining injured animals.

Keep a one-month supply on hand of medications and livestock supplements. Label them clearly with feeding instructions in case you cannot be there to administer.

Make sure housing, food, and supplies for small animals such as chickens and rabbits are storm ready and able to withstand high winds and rising water. Smaller animals can be brought indoors if necessary. Build temporary pens in a garage.

Most damage to buildings and animals come from wind and flying objects. Heavy farm equipment should be placed under cover and tied down if possible.

Keep a written inventory of all livestock, including breeding and expense records, with your important financial papers. If you lose livestock, you may need this kind of paperwork for insurance purposes.

Make sure livestock branding, tagging or other identification programs are up-to-date in case some of your animals become lost. You can also use clippers to engraved into the hair of a horse’s neck. Be sure to include your area code as your animal might end up far away from home. This is a good idea even if the horse is evacuated to a public shelter in another county. It’s only temporary, and the hair will grow back! You can also use a permanent marker on your horse hoof to write your phone number.

Keep livestock fencing, gates, corrals, and other enclosures in good repair throughout the year. Plan to do it in May of each year before storm season starts.

What to Do After the Storm

Here are some tips on what to do after a storm or other natural disaster has passed.