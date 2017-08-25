× Major Houston area event cancellations, venue closures due to Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON — Here’s a lists of Houston area events that have been canceled or postponed in light of Hurricane Harvey moving across the city during the weekend.

Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo Games

The Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo home games scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday at BBVA Compass Stadium have been postponed due to the pending arrival of Hurricane Harvey, which is projected to affect the Greater Houston area over the weekend.

After closely monitoring the weather forecasts over the last 48 hours in consultation with Dynamo, Dash and BBVA Compass Stadium management, Major League Soccer and the National Women’s Soccer League made the decision to reschedule the games in the interest of fan, public, staff and player safety.

The Dynamo game against Sporting Kansas City, which was scheduled for an 8 p.m. kickoff on Saturday night at BBVA Compass Stadium, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, October 11 and will kick off at 7 p.m. CDT.

Mary J. Blige concert at Smart Financial Center rescheduled for Sept. 19

Lady Antebellum concert Sunday at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion has been canceled.

Typhoon Texas in Katy

Typhoon Texas Houston will close for the weekend of Aug. 26- 27 in preparation for Hurricane Harvey. The west Houston water park is scheduled to re-open for the weekend of September 2- 4. It will also be open for bonus days on September 10, 16, 23 and 24.

