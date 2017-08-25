Millennials willing to spend more money on premium, boutique gyms — working out their muscles and wallets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Don't sweat the small stuff, right? That's the motto millennials seem to be taking when it comes to spending money on pricey gym memberships.

“It’s definitely worth the money. When you don’t have to worry about what you’re going to do for your workout, that just makes it so much easier to workout,” Molly Hollomon said.

Young fitness fanatics are ditching regular, big-box gyms for premium, boutique workout studios like Orange Theory and Ryde.

“You have your instructors that are telling you what to do in the correct form and you’re paying for kind of like a personal one-on-one,” Orange Theory head coach John Cantu said.

“With fitness, you want to be able to have fun as well. So when you’re in a big-box gym, you could be by yourself, you could be in an empty room, the equipment couldn’t be as great, but when you go into a studio like Ryde, or pilates or yoga, you’re going to have something where the instructors are absolutely incredible. And the customer service takes pride in exactly what they do,” Ryde instructor and Director of Operations Lisi Garcia said.

The growing trend has gym-goers trading $20 monthly memberships for $20 per class and upwards-- meaning most end up spending hundreds of dollars each month just to get their endorphins flowing.

"Our generation doesn’t like to just throw our money anywhere and we care about what we’re paying for and we care about what we’re getting. If we don’t think it’s worth the quality, or it’s not high quality, then we’re not going to go back to it," Hollomon said. "Like with a restaurant, if we didn’t like the food, we’re not going to go back. Or if it’s not a good experience, we’re not going to enjoy it."

Challenge any millennial and they'll tell you the experience is worth every last dollar.

“It’s expensive for fitness, but it’s more expensive to be sick. And you’re spending that money now so it’s good for you in the long-run,” Cantu said.