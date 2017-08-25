Need help stocking up? Local Sam’s Club locations waive memberships to help community prepare for Harvey
Club receives extra truckloads of emergency necessities to weather the storm
HOUSTON — While many in the Houston area are scrambling to find supplies, one retailer has announced that they are stocking up and ready to help! In an effort to best support the communities it serves, Sam’s Club is waiving its membership requirements for the communities in the path of Hurricane Harvey and stocking its shelves with emergency necessities such as water, batteries and grocery basics.
WHEN: Beginning Friday, Aug. 25
WHERE: Texas Sam’s Club locations listed below:
Friendswood: 155 W. El Dorado Blvd.
Sugarland: 351 Highway # 6
Houston:
- 5310 S Rice Avenue
- 13331 Westheimer Road
- 1615 S Loop W
- 11101 Fuqua Street
- 10488 Katy Freeway
- 7950 FM 1960 W
- 325 E Richey Road
- 12205 West Road
- 13600 East Freeway
- Pearland: 15800 S Freeway
- Richmond: 22402 Bellaire Blvd.
- La Marque: 6614 Gulf Freeway
- Stafford Meadows: 12300 S W Freeway
- Shenandoah: 19091 Interstate 45 S
- Katy: 20424 Katy Freeway
- New Caney: 22296 Marketplace Drive
- Lufkin: 407 N Brentwood
- College Station: 1405 Earl Rudder Freeway S
- Humble: 9665 FM 1960 Bypass
- Conroe: 2000 Westview Blvd.
