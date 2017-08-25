× Need help stocking up? Local Sam’s Club locations waive memberships to help community prepare for Harvey

Club receives extra truckloads of emergency necessities to weather the storm

HOUSTON — While many in the Houston area are scrambling to find supplies, one retailer has announced that they are stocking up and ready to help! In an effort to best support the communities it serves, Sam’s Club is waiving its membership requirements for the communities in the path of Hurricane Harvey and stocking its shelves with emergency necessities such as water, batteries and grocery basics.

WHEN: Beginning Friday, Aug. 25

WHERE: Texas Sam’s Club locations listed below:

Friendswood: 155 W. El Dorado Blvd.

Sugarland: 351 Highway # 6

Houston:

5310 S Rice Avenue

13331 Westheimer Road

1615 S Loop W

11101 Fuqua Street

10488 Katy Freeway

7950 FM 1960 W

325 E Richey Road

12205 West Road

13600 East Freeway

Pearland: 15800 S Freeway

Richmond: 22402 Bellaire Blvd.

La Marque: 6614 Gulf Freeway

Stafford Meadows: 12300 S W Freeway

Shenandoah: 19091 Interstate 45 S

Katy: 20424 Katy Freeway

New Caney: 22296 Marketplace Drive

Lufkin: 407 N Brentwood

College Station: 1405 Earl Rudder Freeway S

Humble: 9665 FM 1960 Bypass

Conroe: 2000 Westview Blvd.

