Party on the Poop Deck? Some Galveston residents getting ready to ‘hunker down’ for Hurricane Harvey

GALVESTON, Texas- Some brave folks in Galveston are getting ready to ride out the storm as Hurricane Harvey prepares to hit the Texas coast!

"We're anticipating a 2' to 4' storm surge at this time, and about 15 inches of rain over the next several days," City of Galveston Public Information Officer Jaree Fortin announced. "That's a recipe for a lot of street flooding here on the island."

There's also a recommendation for folks with medical or access and functional needs.

"We have a voluntary evacuation for the west end of Galveston- that's everything outside the seawall area," Fortin added.

There's also a court-ordered voluntary evacuation of the Bolivar Peninsula.

All county health district public services will be closed on Saturday due to the storm.

And Galveston I.S.D. has also canceled all weekend events.

Officials say they will keep the public up-to- date on conditions on the City of Galveston's social media pages.

Officials say they anticipate tides beginning to recede on Monday.

Some residents aren't worried at all about the storm, especially those gathered at the famed 'Poop Deck' at the seawall.

"We're all gonna have a hurricane party!" resident Monica Marshall declared. "You have your bartender Monica over there-- she makes the best hurricanes on the island. What better to do than drink a hurricane for a hurricane!"

"We're not nervous, so we're looking forward to it!" Glenn Semin, who just moved to the island from Nebraska, shared.

"I'm really more worried about Houston because it floods so much worse than Galveston," Brett Morris said.

CoreLogic analytics firm projects Hurricane Harvey could unleash nearly $21 billion worth of damage to homes in the Houston area alone due to storm surge.

"But, uh, we're just kinda taking it as it comes and hanging in there," Galveston resident John Gadd suggested. "We've got surfboards if we need to paddle away."

"We're gonna hang out here. I don't think it's gonna be that bad," a couple of ladies in bikinis on the beach commented.

We'll see if they're singing a different tune after the storm hits.