LAS VEGAS-- The wait is finally over, the press conference road trips have come to an end and this Saturday, Floyd Mayweather and Conor Gregor will finally box it out. Raheel Ramzanali breaks it all down on SportsFix.
SportsFix: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor
Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor: ‘Farce or circus?’
Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor: How are ticket sales shaping up?
Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor spar in profanity bout as hype tour starts
