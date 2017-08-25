× USPS: Services temporarily suspended at several post offices due to possible impacts of Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON – Hurricane Harvey’s possible impact on the Gulf Coast resulted in the temporary

closure of some postal facilities in the Houston District until further notice. On Friday, U.S. Postal

Service Houston District Manager David Camp announced that retail and delivery operations,

along with drop shipments and mail acceptance, have all been suspended at the following

offices:

PALACIOS TX 77465, 700 HENDERSON ST, PALACIOS, TX 77465-9998

COLLEGEPORT TX 77428, 15235 FM 1095, COLLEGEPORT TX 77428-0015

BAY CITY TX 77414, 1309 BAYWOOD DR, BAY CITY TX 77414-9998

MATAGORDA TX 77457, 750 MARKET ST, MATAGORDA TX 77457-0062

MARKHAM TX 77456, 610 BROADWAY ST, MARKHAM TX 77456-9800

WADSWORTH TX 77483, 13622 HIGHWAY 60 S, WADSWORTH TX 77483-9800

VAN VLECK TX 77482, 8901 STATE HIGHWAY 35 N, VAN VLECK TX 77482-9899

BLESSING TX 77419, 800 FM 616 W, BLESSING TX 77419-0015

MIDFIELD TX 77458, 275 JUNETTA AVE, MIDFIELD TX 77458-9801

ELMATON TX 77440, 10430 HIGHWAY 35, ELMATON TX 77440-0077

If necessary, more information will be forthcoming regarding alternate locations where customers can retrieve mail and make postal purchases. The Postal Service will continue to work as quickly as possible to reopen those affected Post Offices.

Customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) to obtain information, including available, alternate Post Office retail locations, or check the Postal Service website: http://www.usps.com The Post Office is always open at http://www.usps.com The Postal Service’s smartphone app makes it even quicker to use the most popular functions on usps.com, anytime and anywhere.