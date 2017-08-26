× American Red Cross shelters open for people displaced during Hurricane Harvey

The American Red Cross has opened several shelters in an effort to help those displaced from flooding and damages due to Hurricane Harvey. Click here to find the nearest location available.

In addition, the organization is also seeking volunteers to help with warehousing, shelter management, supply distribution and administrative support. If interested in becoming a volunteer, please go to redcross.org/volunteer.

The Red Cross depends on financial donations to provide disaster relief immediately. To help people affected by this disaster, please visit the American Red Cross website, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.