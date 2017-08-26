The Salvation Army of Galveston County renders aid in wake of Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – The Salvation Army of Galveston County is on standby to respond locally and move into the mid-coastal area for disaster relief if necessary.

Officials said they are in contact with the City of Galveston, City of Texas and County of Galveston Offices of Emergency Management, the Red Cross and United Way Galveston County Mainland.

They are also in communication with the Emergency Disaster Relief (EDS) offices of The Salvation Army Divisional and Territorial in case additional support is needed.

“We are committed to serve this community as long as there are needs,” said Captain W. Patrick Jones, Regional Coordinator of The Salvation Army of Galveston County. “We are thankful for the tremendous resources of The Salvation Army who will be serving along the entire Gulf Coast in response to this storm.”

Donations to support The Salvation Army’s Hurricane Harvey relief efforts can be made at helpsalvationarmy.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

For more information about The Salvation Army of Galveston County’s efforts regarding Hurricane Harvey, follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SalvationArmyGalvestonCounty and on Twitter @ArmyGalvest.

For the most up-to-date emergency disaster services news from The Salvation Army in Texas, visit www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.