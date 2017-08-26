High water locations around Houston-area
HOUSTON — Heavy rains pounded Houston and the surrounding areas Saturday after Hurricane Harvey made landfall.
Storms caused street flooding in some parts of the city.
Here is a list of locations that were affected:
IH-10 EAST Eastbound At FEDERAL RD
IH-10 EAST Eastbound At MC CARTY ST/US-90 ALTERNATE
IH-10 Westbound At FM-359 in Waller County
IH-45 NORTH Northbound At N MAIN ST
IH-45 NORTH Southbound Before TIDWELL RD
IH-45 Northbound At FM-1097 in Montgomery County
IH-45 Northbound At WILSON RD in Montgomery County
IH-45 Northbound Before SH-242 in Montgomery County
IH-45 Southbound After SH-242 in Montgomery County
IH-45 Southbound At SH-6/SH-146 in Galveston County
IH-69 Southbound At ISLEIB RD in Fort Bend County
US-290 NORTHWEST Eastbound At BINGLE RD
US-290 NORTHWEST Eastbound At FM-2920
US-290 NORTHWEST Eastbound At GESSNER RD
US-290 NORTHWEST Westbound At WEST RD
SH-105 Eastbound At DUCK CREEK RD in Montgomery County
SH-225 Eastbound At RED BLUFF RD
SH-225 Westbound At RED BLUFF RD
SH-87/Broadway Northbound At GALVESTON-BOLIVAR FERRY in Galveston County
SH-87/Broadway Northbound At Rollover Pass in Galveston County
SH-87/Broadway Southbound At SEWALL BLVD/ 2ND ST in Galveston County
SH-87/Broadway Southbound At SH-124 in Galveston County
BELTWAY 8-EAST Northbound At SPENCER HWY
BELTWAY 8-NORTH Eastbound At LEE RD
FM-2090 Eastbound At IH-69 in Montgomery County
EAST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At SPENCER HWY
SH 275/HARBORSIDE Eastbound At IH 45 Gulf Freeway in Galveston County
SH 275/HARBORSIDE Westbound At SH 87/ 2ND ST in Galveston County
SPUR-342 Northbound At IH-45 in Galveston County
SH-332 Westbound At SAILFISH RD to Shark Ln
Stay dry, Houston and please BE SAFE!