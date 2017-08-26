× High water locations around Houston-area

HOUSTON — Heavy rains pounded Houston and the surrounding areas Saturday after Hurricane Harvey made landfall.

Storms caused street flooding in some parts of the city.

Here is a list of locations that were affected:

IH-10 EAST Eastbound At FEDERAL RD

IH-10 EAST Eastbound At MC CARTY ST/US-90 ALTERNATE

IH-10 Westbound At FM-359 in Waller County

IH-45 NORTH Northbound At N MAIN ST

IH-45 NORTH Southbound Before TIDWELL RD

IH-45 Northbound At FM-1097 in Montgomery County

IH-45 Northbound At WILSON RD in Montgomery County

IH-45 Northbound Before SH-242 in Montgomery County

IH-45 Southbound After SH-242 in Montgomery County

IH-45 Southbound At SH-6/SH-146 in Galveston County

IH-69 Southbound At ISLEIB RD in Fort Bend County

US-290 NORTHWEST Eastbound At BINGLE RD

US-290 NORTHWEST Eastbound At FM-2920

US-290 NORTHWEST Eastbound At GESSNER RD

US-290 NORTHWEST Westbound At WEST RD

SH-105 Eastbound At DUCK CREEK RD in Montgomery County

SH-225 Eastbound At RED BLUFF RD

SH-225 Westbound At RED BLUFF RD

SH-87/Broadway Northbound At GALVESTON-BOLIVAR FERRY in Galveston County

SH-87/Broadway Northbound At Rollover Pass in Galveston County

SH-87/Broadway Southbound At SEWALL BLVD/ 2ND ST in Galveston County

SH-87/Broadway Southbound At SH-124 in Galveston County

BELTWAY 8-EAST Northbound At SPENCER HWY

BELTWAY 8-NORTH Eastbound At LEE RD

FM-2090 Eastbound At IH-69 in Montgomery County

EAST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At SPENCER HWY

SH 275/HARBORSIDE Eastbound At IH 45 Gulf Freeway in Galveston County

SH 275/HARBORSIDE Westbound At SH 87/ 2ND ST in Galveston County

SPUR-342 Northbound At IH-45 in Galveston County

SH-332 Westbound At SAILFISH RD to Shark Ln

Stay dry, Houston and please BE SAFE!