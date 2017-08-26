Man gets hit by car while attempting to run across Highway 249, deputies say

SPRING, Texas – A man was struck by a car in Spring Friday night, according to authorities.

Deputies said the accident happened around 9:30 p.m. when the man was driving southbound on Highway 249 and Cypresswood and struck some debris in the road, spinning out of control. After hitting the inside wall, the vehicle came to a stop while facing the wrong direction.

When the driver got out of the car, he attempted to run across the freeway to safety, but was struck by another vehicle.

Officials said he was transported to the hospital in critical condition. They are unsure if he will survive.

The driver who hit the man is not expected to face any charges.