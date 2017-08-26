Power outages, flight cancellations after Harvey hits Texas

HOUSTON – Several people in the Houston area have reported power outages, according to officials.
CenterPoint Energy tweeted there were more than 70,000 outages overnight in greater Houston due to Hurricane Harvey’s impact.
CenterPoint has restored power to over 140,000 customers within the last 24 hours. They said nearly three percent are still without power.
To report a power outage, call CenterPoint at (800) 332-7143. Outages can also be tracked here.
Many also had to reschedule flights after Harvey made landfall as a category 1 hurricane. People were stranded at Bush Intercontinental and Hobby Airport in Houston.
Within the first few hours after Harvey made landfall, there were nearly 1,000 cancellations and hundreds of delays as airport carriers awaited clearance.
Houston airports advise passengers to stay updated with their flight’s status in case of anymore cancellations. Click here to check your flight status.