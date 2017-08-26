× Shelter for displaced residents opens in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A shelter is open in Fort Bend County for residents impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Fort Bend County has partnered with the Red Cross and Sacred Heart Church in Richmond and opened a temporary shelter to serve residents affected and displaced by flooding related to the disaster. It is located at Sacred Heart Church on 507 South 4th Street.

Local residents who require help with transportation or medical needs related to the evacuation should call 211 for assistance. Pets are not allowed inside the shelter unless they are service animals.

For up-to-date lists of road closures and traffic issues related to the evacuation and storm conditions in the Fort Bend area, visit http://www.FBCOEM.org.