Couple, 5 children run for cover when tornado strikes Sienna Plantation home

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — NWS Houston confirms that a tornado touched down in Sienna Plantation at 12:50 a.m. Roofs were torn off a few homes, and downed trees and branches could be seen littering streets and yards.

CW 39 Digital Correspondent Debra Patterson was first on the scene to speak to a couple whose home was hit hard. Troy and Karen Pearson described their surprise when the tornado dropped down in an instant.

“I heard like a big, loud train noise and I was like ‘tornado!’ We have five kids upstairs,” Karen Pearson explained. “As soon as he [Troy] starts running around the corner up to the stairs….”

“The door busted open and the alarm started going off. You could see the rain blowing sideways,” Troy Pearson continued. “By the time I got the kids down, you could hear all the debris hitting the windows. It lasted about five seconds.”

“It was very quick,” Karen Pearson said. “We had just enough time, all of us, to get into a closet underneath the stairs. And then it was over by the time we got into the closet.”

The Pearsons took us on a tour of their home as they surveyed the damage. Debris was inside after the door was blown in. Upstairs windows were shattered and the outdoor kitchen’s roof was torn off and landed on the opposite side of their yard. The backyard fence line was completely demolished, giving no barriers between the Pearson’s home and their neighbors. Damage was extensive.

Street lights were out and power was out in the majority of the homes, with pitch-black skies illuminating periodically with flashes of bright blue lightning streaks. Street signs could be seen leaning sideways and a walk up the block clearly showed the tornado packed quite a punch as it tore through the neighborhood.

The tornado and other severe weather conditions in the area are blowing in from Hurricane Harvey, which struck the Texas coast as a category 4. The hurricane has weakened, downgrading in strength, but its effect are expected to linger as a huge rainmaker for the Houston area. Flooding is the main concern over the next several days.