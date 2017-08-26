Welcome back, Facebook and Instagram! Users are happy after experiencing downtime from popular social media apps
Have no fear, everyone– Facebook and Instagram are both up and running after undergoing maintenance!
Several people panicked as they struggled to get online and received the message that their favorite social media outlets were temporarily out of use.
And guess who got a little more love while the two networks were taking a break—Of course, Twitter!
People were tweeting away about how much they missed their two go-to apps! They also proved how much we lean on social media for just about… everything!
Cheers to picture-posting and status-updating after an unwanted break! Maybe most of us might re-evaluate just how much we put these apps to use!