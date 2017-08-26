× Welcome back, Facebook and Instagram! Users are happy after experiencing downtime from popular social media apps

Have no fear, everyone– Facebook and Instagram are both up and running after undergoing maintenance!

Several people panicked as they struggled to get online and received the message that their favorite social media outlets were temporarily out of use.

And guess who got a little more love while the two networks were taking a break—Of course, Twitter!

When #facebookdown is down and you pop over to your Twitter account you haven't used in months to see what's going on. pic.twitter.com/lHHDwK9X02 — Rome Konig-Gio (@KonigGio) August 26, 2017

People were tweeting away about how much they missed their two go-to apps! They also proved how much we lean on social media for just about… everything!

Spending time with family after a very long time #facebookdown — Haider Ali Khan (@HaiderAli_100) August 26, 2017

When Facebook and Instagram are both down and you come crawling back to twitter to get your social media fix #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/F3kQ55OYYR — confidentschool (@confidentsch) August 26, 2017

#facebookdown and everyone is on Twitter to confirm what exactly happening. Even many people started to opening a new Twitter account. — Kamal (@itzkmlmedhi) August 26, 2017

When Facebook and @instagram are down so you come to twitter to confirm that its not your connection #facebookdown #instagramdown — Keshav (@KeshavPL) August 26, 2017

Since FB & Instagram are both down, I wonder how many babies will be born nine months from now? 👶🏼😂😜#facebookdown — Shari Ethridge (@ShariEthridge) August 26, 2017

Cheers to picture-posting and status-updating after an unwanted break! Maybe most of us might re-evaluate just how much we put these apps to use!