American Red Cross provides food, shelter to those in need during hurricane

American Red Cross volunteers are working to provide food, shelter and comfort for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

The Red Cross reported more than 1,800 people took refuge from the deadly storm Saturday night in 34 Red Cross and community shelters in Texas.

The organization said they have enough shelter supplies for 28,000 people. Supplies for an additional 22,000 people are on the way.

There are shelters open in the Greater Houston and surrounding areas with more on standby to serve those in need.

As the water retreats, Red Cross vehicles will be in Houston and surrounding areas as quickly as possible.

They are expected to provide hot meals and other needed assistance, such as clean-up kits and emotional support.

Red Cross said they are working with many community partners and governmental agencies to ensure that needed relief arrives in a timely manner.