Coast Guard releases additional emergency contacts

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center reported they are receiving an “extremely high” volume of calls for help.

They have asked victims to not notify first responders of their location and distress through social media.

If you feel your life is in jeopardy, please call 911, or reach out to the Coast Guard through any of the following numbers:

281-464-4851

281-464-4852

281-464-4853

281-464-4854

281-464-4855

People are also encouraged to follow the following safety measures:

Stay calm, do not panic.

Do not go into your attic, because rescuers from the air cannot see you.

Safely seek high ground

Safely mark your roof to be seen by the air. To get rescuers attention, wave sheets, towels, etc.

Stay safe, Houston!

