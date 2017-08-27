× Country star Chris Young starts Go Fund Me to support hurricane victims

Country music star Chris Young launched a GoFundMe to provide direct support to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Although Young is a Tennessee native, his family and close friends are in the path of the hurricane. He also lived in Arlington before signing with RCA Records, and owns a home in the direct eye of the storm.

“As everyone knows, Texas was hit Friday by Hurricane Harvey which made landfall as a category four hurricane, the largest storm to hit the area in decades,” said Chris. “Port Aransas, Rockport, Corpus Christi, Houston and so many other places are going to be dealing with so much damage and loss of life for a long time to come. I’m worried about the people there — my friends, family and neighbors — and I want to help. I’m starting this GoFundMe campaign in an effort to help everyone in Texas that has been affected by this hurricane.”

To start off the campaign, Young has donated $100,000 to benefit the Red Cross and other local disaster relief organizations throughout Texas.

Click here to make a contribution.