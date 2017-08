Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Flight operations have come to a halt at local airports, sources say.

Due to the severe weather, there will be no incoming or outgoing flights from Bush Intercontinental and Hobby airports until further notice.

Customers are advised to contact air carriers for flight details, rescheduling and waivers.

