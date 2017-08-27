× Gallery Furniture provides shelter to Houstonians in need

HOUSTON — Gallery Furniture is providing shelter to people in need of protection from rising flood waters off I-45 North between Tidwell and Parker.

The store is stocked with food, water, and mattresses. They look forward to keeping their “neighbors safe from the storm,” owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale said.

“Houstonians have a safe, dry place to take shelter at Gallery Furniture so if they can get here they are welcome,” said McIngvale. “We hope to give them some comfort in this incredibly difficult time.”

This isn’t the first time the Houston retailer has taken in victims of natural disasters. They provided shelter for Hurricane Katrina victims in 2005.

