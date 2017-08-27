Governor Abbott gives latest updates on Harvey damage

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is giving an update to the amount of devastation that Texas is facing in the wake of Harvey. The hurricane made landfall in Texas as category 4 storm and brought devastating winds and torrential rain. The storm has weakened but continues to dump catastrophic amounts of rain on the Houston area. More than 20 inches have fallen in most areas with high rising waters and bayous are overflowing or rising.

The need for rescues and help has had 911 lines overflowing with caller traffic. Officials are reminding people to only use 911 for life threatening situations. Call 311 in Houston for other information and problems. Crews are mobilizing at Tully Stadium to try and make rescue runs and other states will be lending supplies and staff to help Texans.

Governor Abbott says he has spoken to FEMA Administrator Brock Long, acting DHS Sec. Elaine Duke on coordinated response.

Anyone interested in helping officers who have lost everything during flood, yet continue to protect our community https://t.co/3fKNUK7ryN — HPOU (@HPOUTX) August 27, 2017

Governor Abbott Requests The Addition Of Counties To Presidential Disaster Declaration

Governor Abbott requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) add 12 Texas counties to the Presidential Disaster Declaration granted last week. The original request, which was quickly granted by FEMA, will provide Individual Assistance, Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation to Texas counties affected by the storm.

The Presidential Disaster Declaration previously included Bee, Goliad, Kleberg, Nueces, San Patricio, and Refugio counties. In addition to this request, the Governor has already issued a state disaster declaration for 50 Texas counties in response to the storm.

Counties added to the Presidential Disaster Declaration include:

• Aransas

• Brazoria

• Calhoun

• Chambers

• Ft. Bend

• Galveston

• Harris

• Jackson

• Liberty

• Matagorda

• Victoria

• Wharton