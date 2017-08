× Sheldon ISD superintendent opens up Sheldon Elementary as a shelter for community

HOUSTON — Sheldon ISD Superintendent King Davis announced he is opening Sheldon Elementary School up as a shelter for displaced hurricane victims.

Sheldon Elementary, located at 17203 Hall Shepperd, will serve as a place for residents of the Sheldon ISD community who have been devastated my flooding and the hurricane impact.

More details to come.