This is what South Texas looks like after Harvey hit

The strongest hurricane to hit the United States in more than a decade was downgraded to a tropical storm on Saturday, but Harvey is far from over.

Sunday saw Texas grappling with dangerous flooding as the storm continued to dump water on the state.

This is what parts of south Texas look like after Harvey battered the area with wind and heavy rains:

Houston

Flooding in Houston prompted more than 1,000 high water rescues as residents attempted to flee.

CNN’s Rosa Flores witnessed the rising water levels from Harvey’s rain bands.

Rockport

Corpus Christi

Port Aransas

Portland

Portland, Texas, sits across the Nueces Bay from Corpus Christi, Texas, which was hit hard by the storm. These images were tweeted by a reporter with CNN affiliate KRIS.

Rafael Lemaitre, a longtime federal government spokesman, posted these pictures of White Oak Bayou in Houston.

Galveston

CNN field producer Jason Morris took this photo of a memorial to the deadly 1900 "Storm of the Century" in Galveston, Texas.