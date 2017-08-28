× All HISD schools, offices closed until Sept. 5 due to storm damage

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District has shut down all of its campus and offices due to the widespread devastation of Tropical Storm Harvey.

The district is expected to reopen at its regularly scheduled time Sept. 5.

HISD officials have been closely monitoring the forecast and have determined that the storms and heavy rains that affected parts of the city make conditions too dangerous for school to begin any sooner.

“Many in our HISD family will be dealing with the task of cleaning up the damage Harvey left behind. As a result, all HISD schools and district administrative offices will be closed all week,” HISD officials said in a release.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.