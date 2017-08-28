AMAZING PHOTOS: Neighbors helping neighbors, community joins together during Harvey devastation

HOUSTON — It was a storm unlike anything ever seen in the Houston area as Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coast, downgraded to a tropical storm, but kept on dumping water, turning Houston area streets into raging rivers. Thousands were evacuated and trapped, and even more were frightened, but in the wake of the devastation, something amazing happened, showing the true meaning of “Southern hospitality.” Before the first responders could even make it to the front line, neighbors jumped in to help each other to safety, allowing city and government officials to focus on the most sensitive emergency rescues.