Astros owner Jim Crane pledges $4 million donation to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

HOUSTON — Astros owner and chairman Jim Crane, the Astros ownership group and the Astros Foundation have pledged to donate $4 million to the relief efforts aiding the many victims of Hurricane Harvey.

“We are committed to doing our part to provide aid and assistance to the thousands of Houston-area residents that are desperately in need right now,” Crane stated. “We encourage others in our region and beyond to help out in any way that they can.”

Additionally, Crane Worldwide has teamed up with The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Florida to also help support the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

Beginning Tuesday, staff at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, which is the Spring Training home of the Astros, will be accepting donations for the hurricane victims.

Crane Worldwide will provide the transportation of the collected items from Florida to Houston. Items can be dropped off at 5444 Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407, through Sept. 6.

Donations will be accepted from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. weekdays and 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Any donations are welcome and appreciated. The following is a list of preferred items: Non-perishable food items, bottled water, blankets, baby food and formula, diapers, toilet paper, animal crates, dried pet food.