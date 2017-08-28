× Controlled release of water from Addicks, Barker reservoirs underway

HOUSTON — The Army Corps of Engineers has started the controlled release of the Addicks and Barker reservoirs for early Monday.

The water levels increased dramatically late Sunday night, prompting the need for the release.

Homes on the western and northern boundaries of the Addicks reservoir were impacted as early as 6 a.m. Monday. The neighborhoods near the Barker reservoir are expected to be impacted later in the morning.

Officials said about 1,600 cubic feet of floodwater is being released per second at both dams. The flow will increase to about 8,000 cubic feet of water per second by noon.

Reservoir outlet gates have been closed since August 25 as a routine precaution in advance of expected heavy rain, but a dramatic increase in water levels Sunday night made a voluntary release necessary, the Harris County Flood Control District said.

Residents immediately adjacent to the Addicks and Barker reservoirs are urged to remain alert and take precautionary measures.

Avoid driving, if possible, especially into water of unknown depth

Remain in your home unless advised to evacuate by local officials

Restrict children from playing in flooded areas

Secure valuables

