Despite Trump’s controversial border wall plan, Mexico offers assistance in wake of Hurricane Harvey

Despite the tension between the United States government and the Mexican government concerning President Trump's plan for the controversial border wall, our neighbors to the south are offering Texas help in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Mexico's foreign minster spoke with the Texas governor by phone Sunday evening.

Afterward, Luis Videgaray Caso tweeted: "I just spoke to Governor Greg Abbott. We will provide all the help we can. Our full solidarity with the people of Texas."

Mexico's consul general in Austin issued the following statement: "As we have done in the past, Mexico stands with Texas in this difficult moment."

Mexico's show of support comes even after the president's "no-so-neighborly" tweets on Sunday.

First, he wrote: "We are in the NAFTA (worst trade deal ever made) renegotiation process with Mexico and Canada. Both being very difficult. May have to terminate?"

And his next tweet read," With Mexico being one of the highest crime nations in the world, we must have the wall. Mexico will pay for it through reimbursement or other."

Mexico responded with a press release clarifying its position.

The statement read, in part: "Mexico won't negotiate NAFTA, nor any other aspect of the bilateral relationship, through social media."

The statement continues, "Mexico won't pay, under any circumstances, for a wall or physical barrier built on U.S. territory along the Mexican border, but will offer help and cooperation to the U.S. government as it copes with the impact of Hurricane Harvey. As good neighbors should always do in trying times."

We haven't seen a Trump tweet in response to Mexico's offer of assistance, but we're pretty sure Abbott said, "Muchas gracias, Mexico!"