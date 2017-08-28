× Fort Bend issues mandatory evacuations including some Missouri City locations

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Fort Bend County has upgraded the voluntary evacuation order for certain residents in low-lying areas surrounding the Brazos River to a mandatory evacuation order. This includes several areas in Missouri City.

If a mandatory evacuation has been issued for your area, do not return home until notified by proper authorities. If you are under an evacuation order:

Leave as soon as instructed to; try to leave in daylight

Determine safe evacuation routes

Pack essential items including medicine, important documents, and first aid kits

Take your pets with you

Secure your home by locking all doors and windows

Consult your utility district see if you should shut off any utilities

Take your vehicle and house keys with you

Unplug electrical equipment including appliances, TV’s, and radios

Follow recommend evacuation routes. Accessible routes may change often due to breaks in the weather. Monitor up to date road closures for the latest road closure information.

Emergency Supply Kit

Water

Non-perishable food

Crank or battery operated flashlight with extra batteries

Pet care items (food, medication, leash, identification)

A list of emergency phone numbers

A voluntary evacuation means that you should consider leaving to head for a safer area. There is a chance that surrounding flood waters may hinder your ability to get in and out of your neighborhood. You may be stuck in your neighborhood for several days. A mandatory evacuation means that there is risk to life and safety as well as property. There is also a risk to the lives of first responders who might be called on to rescue you when the expected danger materializes. During a mandatory evacuation emergency, personnel WILL NOT be able to respond to your calls for help. You will be on your own. You cannot rely on help from others.

A mandatory evacuation indicates the possibility of danger to your life. We urge you not to ignore it. If you are in a mandatory evacuation zone, do the smart thing: leave and be safe. Local law enforcement and the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s office will patrol evacuated areas.

Residents with additional questions may call the citizen hotline at 281.403.5801 while the EOC remains activated; residents should use the hotline to report any damage to their property.

Here is a map of the evacuation zones.