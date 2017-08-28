× JJ Watt raises nearly $500K in less than a day to help Houstonians overcome devastation of Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans were on the road when Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas, slamming the city with massive amounts of rain, but the team’s hearts were right with the people in the city they love. One of H-Town’s favorite players, J.J. Watt, made a plea on social media, asking for everyone to join in and raise funds.

His plea was answered in a major way.

“It is very difficult, not only because we have family and friends back there, some guys have young kids, some guys have wives and families, but that’s our city. It’s very tough to watch your city get hit by such a bad storm and not be there to help with the recovery, not be there to help with the process,” Watt said. “So what I do want to do is, I want to start a fundraiser because I know that these recovery efforts are going to be massive. I know there is going to be a whole bunch of people that we are going to need to help get back on their feet. I know there is going to be a lot that we need to do to help rebuild.”

Recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey will be massive.

We must come together to help rebuild our communities.https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/iiMsG2i4dl — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2017

Watt said large or small, any amount is needed.

“Everybody in Houston stay safe. We are thinking about you, we are going to come back, we are going to help you out,” Watt said.

Watt’s initial goal of $200,000 was raised in less than two hours. He then increased the goal to $500,000.

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien shared his thoughts at a press conference Monday. He says he is proud of the resiliency shown by the people of Houston and added that the team is dedicating this season to the people in this great city.

Click here to donate.