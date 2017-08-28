× Kevin Hart gives big donation for Hurricane Harvey, former President George H.W. Bush, other celebs send prayers

HOUSTON — Many notables around the country, particularly those from Texas, are sending out well wishes to those affected by Hurricane Harvey, which brought devastation to Houston unlike anything the city has ever seen.

Former President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush sent their heartfelt thoughts about the people affected by the massive storm.

“Barbara and I are in Maine, but our hearts are in Houston. We are praying for all of our fellow Houstonians and Texans affected by Harvey, and truly inspired by the flotilla of volunteers — Points of Light all — who are answering the call to help their neighbors. We salute them, the first responders, and the local elected officials for their grit and determination in the face of this extraordinary storm. This we know: Houston, and Texas, will come together and rebuild,” the couple released in a statement.

Houston’s global sensation Beyonce and actress Hillary Duff also went to social media to express their thoughts.

Beyoncé on instagram pic.twitter.com/Os1x2Ou4kq — Beyoncé Hub (@theyoncehub) August 28, 2017

And one star has put his money where his mouth is in a major way. Kevin Hart donated $25,000 to Hurricane Harvey victims and is calling on others celebrities to do the same.

“I think we participate in a lot of challenges on the internet, some meaningful, some meaningless, but we have all done them.” Hart said on an Instagram video. “At this point, I’m going to start a real challenge. I’m challenging a lot of my celebrity friends to follow my lead in donating $25,000 to Hurricane Harvey, to the Red Cross. At this point, it’s a serious matter and I think the people are in bad shape and they need help.”

Hart then challenged The Rock, Steve Harvey, Justin Timberlake, Chris Rock, Beyonce, Jay Z, Jerry Seinfeld and Dave Chapelle to step up, and asked them to tag another celebrity friend for donations.