× MD Anderson Cancer Center closed for outpatient services, appointments and surgeries at Houston-area locations

HOUSTON — MD Anderson Cancer Center will remain closed for outpatient services, appointments and surgeries at all Houston-area locations through Tuesday due to the devastation left behind by Harvey, which is now a tropical storm.

High water conditions persist in the Texas Medical Center, and travel should not be attempted. All leaks reported Sunday are under control, and patient care has not been impacted.

“We at MD Anderson are focused on our patients as we manage the impact of this storm. I am incredibly proud of our staff for their incredible teamwork. While our work is far from done, all of us in the hospital are working together to ensure our patients and families feel safe and well cared for,” MD Anderson’s Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer ad interim Karen Lu said.