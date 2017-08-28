× Rockets owner Les Alexander donates $4 million to flood relief fund for Houston area Harvey victims

HOUSTON – Going above and beyond the call of duty to help Houstonians in need, Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander has donated $4 million to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The Rockets announced the amazing news via Twitter on Monday.

Statement from Leslie Alexander and the Houston Rockets. pic.twitter.com/yHTO996txN — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 28, 2017

Leslie Alexander & the #Rockets are contributing $4 million dollars to Mayor @SylvesterTurner‘s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/3OOLm4CntD — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 28, 2017

After receiving an overwhelming number of inquiries from citizens and corporations who would like to help, the mayor established the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund that will accept tax deductible flood relief donations. The fund is administered by the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

“We are getting calls from across the country and right here in our hometown, and the generosity of people who understand this disaster is truly amazing,” Turner said. “Together we can make a difference to those who will need extensive help to get back on their feet once this storm is over.”