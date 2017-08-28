City of Houston officials give update on Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and other city officials give the latest updates on the city’s response to Hurricane Harvey, in addition to the controlled releases of area reservoirs.
