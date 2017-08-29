× 5 confirmed dead; 8 additional deaths under investigation in Harris County as result of Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON — At least five people have been confirmed dead in Harris County as a direct result of Hurricane Harvey, the medical examiner’s office confirmed Wednesday night. An eight additional deaths are currently being investigated, officials said.

Houston Police Sgt. Steve Perez, 60, was among the deaths confirmed in Harris County. An HPD dive team found the officer’s body submerged under 14 feet of water in the 800 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway.

Alexander Kwoksum Sung, 64, was discovered around 2:40 p.m. Sunday at his workplace in the 900 block of College Avenue.

Officials said a 76-year-old woman was found floating near a vehicle around 9:15 p.m. Saturday near Warrenton Drive.

Travis Lynn Callihan, 45, was pronounced dead at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Memorial City at 3:11 p.m. Monday. Investigators said Callihan climbed out of his vehicle and fell into flood waters.

Anges Stanley, 89, was found floating in 4 feet of water inside a residence in the 4300 block of Meyerwood Drive on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

All five deaths were listed as drowning/accidents.