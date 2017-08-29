× Astros, MLB to donate proceeds from 3-game series in Tampa for Hurricane Harvey relief

HOUSTON — On Monday, the Houston Astros announced that Owner and Chairman Jim Crane, the Astros ownership group and the Astros Foundation will donate $4.0 million to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The Houston Astros and Major League Baseball have now partnered to donate all ticket, concessions and parking revenue from this week’s three-game series vs. the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field in Florida to the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The three-game series was forced to be relocated from Houston to Tropicana Field (home of the Tampa Bay Rays) as a result of the hurricane.

Also, fans wishing to assist in the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts can now visit YouCaring.com/AstrosHarvey to make a donation. Proceeds will benefit the Astros Foundation’s hurricane relief efforts.

“We are committed to doing our part to provide aid and assistance to the growing amount of Houston-area residents that are desperately in need right now,” Crane stated. “On behalf of everyone in the Astros organization, I’d like to thank MLB, the MLB Players Association, the Tampa Bay Rays and all of the other Major League clubs that have showed tremendous support for our city with their respective giving efforts.”

The Astros also announced yesterday that they will raise dollars for the victims of Hurricane Harvey by committing the proceeds from the Share2Care 50/50 raffle for the remainder of the season to the American Red Cross, Houston relief efforts targeting hurricane victims. The Astros hold the Share2Care raffle during every home game at Minute Maid Park.

Additionally, MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association announced yesterday that those parties will jointly donate $1.0 million to various relief efforts for the damage throughout the state of Texas created by Hurricane Harvey, including to the American Red Cross.

Fans inquiring about donating items when attending this week’s Astros-Rangers games at Tropicana Field are instead encouraged to make a donation to YouCaring.com/AstrosHarvey. There will not be time to set up drop off stations at these relocated games.

The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, the Spring Training home of the Astros in West Palm Beach, is also assisting the hurricane relief efforts. They have teamed up with Crane Worldwide to get needed supplies to Houston. Beginning today, the staff at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches is accepting donations for the hurricane victims. Crane Worldwide will provide the transportation of the collected items from Florida to Houston. Items can be dropped off at 5444 Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407, through Wednesday, Sept. 6. Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Any donations are welcome and appreciated. The following is a list of preferred items: Non-perishable food items, bottled water, blankets, baby food and formula, diapers, toilet paper, animal crates, dried pet food.