Closing Comments: Paying our respects to HPD officer who died in line of duty in Harvey floods

HOUSTON -- The Houston Police Department lost one of its own, a 34-year veteran who died while heading out to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. Grego shares his thoughts. We salute you Sgt. Steve Perez.
