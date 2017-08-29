Mayor: Houston under mandatory curfew from midnight until 5 a.m.

Closing Comments: Paying our respects to HPD officer who died in line of duty in Harvey floods

Posted 7:29 PM, August 29, 2017, by , Updated at 07:54PM, August 29, 2017

HOUSTON -- The Houston Police Department lost one of its own, a 34-year veteran who died while heading out to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. Grego shares his thoughts. We salute you Sgt. Steve Perez.