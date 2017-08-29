Coldplay writes a new song for Houston’s Harvey victims

(CNN) — Hurricane Harvey may have forced Coldplay to cancel its concert in Houston last week, but the city is clearly on the band’s mind.

At its concert in Miami on Monday night, the band performed a song it wrote for the flooded Texas city.

“This is because we all grew up loving country music, and of course that’s kind of what we think of when we go to Texas,” frontman Chris Martin told the crowd at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

He then added:

“This is a new song and we’ll never play this again. It’s a one-off and it’s called ‘Houston.'”

“The atmosphere was electric. It was the most memorable moment of the show,” Eric Zichella, who was at the show, told CNN on Tuesday.

Last week, the band was forced to cancel its Friday night show in Houston as Harvey approached.

“We really wanted to play tonight, but sitting here all together watching the news about the storm we feel that we can’t ask anyone to put their safety at risk,” the band said at the time.

The lyrics

Here are the lyrics:

“I’m dreamin’ of when I get back to Houston

I’m dreamin’ of that very special place.

I’m dreamin’ of when Houston has no problems

In that city where they send you into space.

I’m dreamin’ of when I get back to Texas

Corpus Christi, Harris County, Galveston.

There’s a harmony that bonds down there in Houston

Oh, Houston, you got to keep on keepin’ on.

From Miami, we are sending love to Houston

We’re praying that you make it through the rain.

I know nothing’s gonna break the will of Houston

Oh, how we can’t wait to go down there again.

I am dreamin’ of when I get back to Texas

Corpus Christi, Harris County, Galveston.

There’s a harmony that bonds down there in Houston

Oh, Houston you got to keep on keepin’ on.

Oh, Houston you got to keep on keepin’ on.

Yea, Houston got to keep on keepin’ on.”