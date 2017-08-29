Fort Bend County keeps battling back against Harvey’s onslaught

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - In Fort Bend County, they're not out of the woods yet. As the Brazos River threatens a large number of communities, rescues continue by air and by sea.

From images of a Texas DPS helicopter extracting residents of the Canyon Gate subdivision at Cinco Ranch, to many miles away in Sienna Plantation, many rescued evacuees were brought to a gas station after water rescues, headed for shelters or to be picked up.

“We have a very newborn, he's only 6 days old, so we were a lot worried about him. We were trying to battle it out but since the weather got really, really bad so we had no choice,” said Deepkanth Nalakonda, who was rescued from the Riverstone community.

“Could be a lot worse for us, so we're just going to call some friends, take to high ground and um, we're just really fortunate that we're here today,” explained Stephen Barnes, who was rescued from the Lost Creek community.

For those with no place to go, shelters have sprung up in the area. Kempner High School opened at capacity this morning.

“I've just talked to my neighbors and friends in Alief ISD, they will be opening Taylor High School as a shelter. ...I'm just really proud of the way our community has pulled together. I've been responding to tweets and emails for two days of volunteers. When I got here this morning, volunteers were lined up at the door in addition to the evacuees,” shared Superintendent of Fort Bend ISD, Charles Dupre.

“We live in Missouri City and we had a tornado come through our neighborhood and it did a lot of damage, so we may have some of our neighbors here, I don't know but I know with all this flooding going on people are going to need clothes, food, everything,” said Daniel Garza, donations in hand.

Udeme Michael-Yobo's family fashioned a boat of their children's back yard inflatable pool.

“The boat had to bring us out to dry land and then we got transportation to get here. At times like this, we thank God that we have people that really can come out and support other people , you know, we appreciate it,” she said.

There was a glimmer of hope for those in Fort Bend County in evacuation zones that haven't seen water in their homes yet. The National Weather Service had originally set the Brazos to crest height at near or above 59 feet. That projection has been lowered to 57 and a half feet, but as we all know by now, that's completely up to Mother Nature at this point.