× Lakewood Church now opening as shelter for citizens needing Harvey relief, will other megachurches follow?

HOUSTON — After many cries for help and backlash on social media, Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church is now opening as a shelter to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Lakewood is receiving people who need shelter. We are also receiving supplies such as baby food, baby formula and other shelter needs. — Lakewood Church (@lakewoodch) August 29, 2017

Victoria and I care deeply about our fellow Houstonians. Lakewood’s doors are open and we are receiving anyone who needs shelter. — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 29, 2017

This is news that many were waiting to hear. The big question on social media since Harvey turned most of the city into a river was “where are the megachurch pastors?”

Social media was set afire and local radio stations were being flooded by callers sharing the same sentiment.

A church is a considered a haven for those seeking spiritual and emotional guidance, and safety. With the biggest natural disaster to recently strike the Houston area, many faithful tithe-paying parishioners were left to wonder where their leaders were.

The George R. Brown Convention Center was almost at maximum capacity, flooded with 9,000 people as of Tuesday morning, and the Red Cross, multiple schools and multi-service centers across the area opened their doors, with limited resources… yet, the “beacons of light” with the most square footage and, possibly, available resources remained silent.

Sad images from the GRBCC showed babies lying on the floor, many with nothing to eat, and an overall plea was made to help bring diapers, formula and bottles. Lakewood announced via Twitter that they were accepting those much-needed items.

Lakewood is also collecting diapers, baby formula, baby food and other supplies. Please bring these items to Lakewood at Circle Drive — Lakewood Church (@lakewoodch) August 29, 2017

GRBCC volunteers made a plea for materials to help the disabled and ill, needing more wheelchairs, professional medical staff (nurses, etc.) in addition to mental health professionals to help those with sensitive medical needs who arrived at the convention center.

Before opening its doors as a shelter, Lakewood posted a link on social media to collect funds for the Samaritans Purse, which would be used to help Hurricane victims. That angered many, saying instead of collecting donations, the church should have been providing shelter relief.

Please join us along with Samaritan’s Purse in helping Houston recover. Visit https://t.co/XxIbYde0L6 pic.twitter.com/EPI9KMNJnx — Lakewood Church (@lakewoodch) August 28, 2017

Lakewood also continued streaming services online.

We are praying for your safety during this time & hope you can tune in online to a service and be encouraged. Sat. 7PM Sun. 8:30 & 11:00AM — Lakewood Church (@lakewoodch) August 26, 2017

Victoria & I are praying for everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey. Please join us as we pray for the safety of our Texas friends & family. — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 26, 2017

In addition to Lakewood, other megachurches in Houston are Second Baptist with Pastor Ed Young, The Woodlands Church with Pastor Kerry Shook, New Light Church with Bishop I.V. Hilliard, Fountains of Praise with Pastor Remus Wright, Windsor Village United Methodist Church with Rev. Kirbyjon Caldwell, First Baptist Church with Pastor Greg Matte, Church Without Walls with Pastor Ralph West, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church with Rev. Marcus Crosby, Community of Faith with Bishop James Dixon II and Champion Forest Church with Pastor David Fleming.

During a time when help is needed the most, and faith and hope are all many — who’ve already lost everything — are left to hold on to, it is time for all of the megachurches to open their doors and let the people in, some say.