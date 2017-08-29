× Man drowns in Hurricane Harvey flood waters near Grand Parkway in Spring, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A man is presumed dead after he tried to travel through the devastating flood waters left by Hurricane Harvey, The Montgomery County Constable’s Office said.

Deputies said several witnesses saw the victim, who is believed to be in 60s, attempt to swim through the water along the Grand Parkway at Spring Trails Ridge around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

He entered the water and soon went into distress, investigators said. Witnesses tried to save the man but were unsuccessful.

The constable’s office was unable to recover the victim’s body due to the high water and unworkable weather conditions.

