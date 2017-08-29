Mayor: Houston under mandatory curfew from midnight until 5 a.m.

HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner has extended his mandatory curfew to midnight and it will ended at 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The curfew effects residents within the Houston city limits and was announced via Twitter Tuesday afternoon. Turner said he hours were revised to better accommodate relief volunteers, first responders and those seeking shelter.

Officials hope the curfew will help to stop future property crimes against evacuated homes within the city limits.

“Curfew was used after Hurricane Ike,” he added in a second tweet. “Prevented burglaries, looting.”

