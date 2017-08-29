Neighbors helping neighbors: Taking steps forward in recovery from Harvey near Meyerland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - In the Willow Meadows neighborhood in southwest Houston, many people continue the process of cleaning out their flooded homes.

"There's nothing you can do about it, no point in being mad," said Valeri Johnson.

Johnson's home had about a foot and half of water flood into her house.

"Crazily, we thought we were ready. We had everything up on six-inch blocks, but the storm laughed at us," Johnson said.

As Johnson takes steps forward, groups of volunteers pitched in to clear debris from the streets.

"I'm just amazed continually by how gracious the people of Houston are," said Rachel Duhe. "That we would just come here and move some piles of rubbish and people would come and help us, it was unexpected but a wonderful thing."