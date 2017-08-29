Rice Military neighborhood organizes more than 50 truckloads of donations, supplies for Harvey shelters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- They're the unsung heroes of Harvey. They say it takes a village to raise a child. But how about a combination of many small neighborhoods to rebuild a city? In Rice Military, neighbors helping neighbors takes a whole new meaning.

Since Monday, Amanda Ducach and dozens, even hundreds, of volunteers spent hours dropping off supplies at Ducach's garage for collection, sorted and organized them into neat bundles, loaded them into several trucks and took turns delivering the supplies to various shelters around the city.

So far, they've unloaded more than 50 deliveries and aren't stopping any time soon.

"It's just surreal to drive downtown and see the helicopters and the buses dropping off the evacuees and it's just amazing to watch all the neighbors coming to help, dropping off supplies, and waiting in line. We're going to do this as long as we can," volunteers Tawnie Breaux and Tracey Balusek said.

"So many of our family and friends have been affected by this. It's just been very emotional and we want to help. This is what we do and this is what we want to continue doing," Balusek added.

"I've been incredibly fortunate in my life in so many ways and this is another one. Our house was totally fine. I've lived here for 30 years and I've lived through Allison, Ike and all sorts of other flooding incidents and I've been fine through it all. I am so fortunate and you just feel the need to do something when you can," volunteer Jennifer Price said.

Car after car, bundle after bundle -- it was a systematic approach to make life on the receiving end easier.

"It started as a forum on neighborhood Facebook group. Everyone was donating various items but it was not organized at all, so we decided to set a central location for drop off. We're collecting items here at my garage, then we're organizing and sorting here to make it easier for the shelters when they receive them. We've heard that's the biggest issues they've had," Ducach said.

"We've gotten a lot of clothing, pet food and supplies, pillows, diapers, medicines, books, school supplies, feminine products -- I mean it's just been incredible. So many people have reached out and done everything to try and help," Ducach continued.

An act of selflessness from so many, in hopes that their small contributions can make a big difference for the thousands of people whose lives have been changed forever.